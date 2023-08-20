Chicago weather forecast includes heat advisory ahead of possible dangerously warm week

The weather today in the Chicago area will be hot ahead of a possible dangerously warm week, experts are saying.

Weather in Chicago this week expected to feel like triple digits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials are urging residents to be prepared for dangerously warm temperatures this week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. for DeKalb, DuPage, eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, northern Will, southern Cook and southern Will counties.

Highs are expected to reach into the low 90s, but, with humidity, it will feel like 100, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said.

There will be a short window of relief Monday, but the heat returns Tuesday through Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Hurricane Hilary downgraded to tropical storm, moves closer to Mexico's Baja coast

Martinez said there will be an AccuWeather Alert in place for those days due to the temperatures, as it will feel like 100 to 112.

The city of Chicago's cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers are activated from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. The Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. will be open as a cooling center on Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Below are the weekday locations:

- Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St.

- Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (24 Hours)

- King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove

- North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.

- South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

- Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the city's Chicago Public Library locations and Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as splash pads located throughout the city.