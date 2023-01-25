Chicago weather forecast, snow storm: Snowfall could make for messy morning commute | Radar

Winter storm expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow could make a mess of Wednesday morning's commute, as flakes have begun to fall across the Chicago area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 3 p.m.; eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle, Livingston, northern Will, southern Cook and southern Will counties until 6 p.m.; central Cook, DuPage, Lake and northern Cook until 9 p.m. and until 1 a.m. EST in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Snow is expected to be steady through the morning, and ease up by mid-afternoon, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

She forecast 2 to 4 inches total, with up to 5 inches in Indiana.

Temperatures will be in the low- to mid-30s, with poor visibility at times, Butler said.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed over 200 salt spreaders to focus on arterial routes.

Light snow fell in the city about 5 a.m., but it was coming down at a steady clip and accumulating on some surfaces.

Snow was coming down fast in Oak Brook about 5 a.m., and the roads were partially snow-covered.

The main roads were cleared for the most part but were very slick.

Near Roosevelt Road and the Eisenhower Expressway, snow can be seen sticking to the side roads.

It's melting on the highways, but it's a slippery mess.

In Forest Park, the snow is accumulating, covering the grass and neighborhoods there.

And in south suburban Minooka, the drive was just treacherous early Wednesday.

Snow plows could also be seen in the suburbs.

Motorists are advised to give them space and slow down.