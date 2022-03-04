Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Lightning and flooding preparedness

This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois.When you think of severe weather, you may think of tornados. But lighting and flooding are also big threats to people in Illinois.The National Weather Service is reminding people "when lightning roars, go indoors." Take shelter when there's lightning.And when it comes to flooding: turn around, don't down. Flooding is one of the deadliest weather-related events. Just six inches of water can knock an adult over. 18 inches can carry away most cars.