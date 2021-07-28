severe weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight, with potential for winds over 65 mph

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Severe storms could hit Chicago area overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong and even severe thunderstorms could blow through the Chicago area overnight.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said the storms will develop over Wisconsin Wednesday night and are forecast to move southeast into the northern suburbs between midnight and 5 a.m.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, Chicago and the northern suburbs are under an "enhanced" risk - a level 3 out of 5 - for severe weather. Points south are under a "slight" risk - a level 2 out of 5.

Any storms that do move into the area will pose a high wind threat, with gusts over 65 mph, Mowry said. There is also a low chance that the storms could spawn a tornado. Heavy rain will also be a concern, where a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall.

While there is some uncertainty to the exact path, Mowry said the latest models show the storms will clip northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
