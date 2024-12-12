Chicago weather: Sub-zero wind chills, single-digit temperatures continue across area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of the Chicago area saw temperatures in the single digits Thursday, the coldest weather this season.

The sub-zero wind chills and single-digit temperatures will continue into the night.

With temperatures in the teens, a lot of people were layering up to try to stay warm.

The cold temperatures created some problems in the Chicago area Thursday.

In the morning, some commuters were faced with delays.

CTA briefly suspended service between Kimball and Southport on the Brown Line after a rail cracked due to freezing temps. Service has since been restored.

Over by Loyola, students braved the cold weather as they wrapped up the semester.

The City of Chicago and counties across the area are opening warming centers to help those in need during the frigid temperatures.

