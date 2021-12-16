Smoke smell in Chicago brought by high winds from Kansas fires, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service says the smell is actually coming from fires in Kansas, about 600 miles away.
Any early risers out there may smell smoke. Have no fear - there are no fires nearby. The smoke is actually from Kansas, traveling some 600 miles overnight with the strong southwest winds. #ilwx #inwx— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 16, 2021
The smell is being transported by the strong winds from the south and southwest that have been moving across the Midwest Wednesday and Thursday.
The high winds prompted an advisory for much of the Chicago area Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with gusts as strong as 60 miles-per-hour and thousands of power outages.