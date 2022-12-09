Chicago weather: Snow accumulation forecast for northern suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Much of the Chicago area will see rain Friday morning, but some northern suburbs could get some accumulating snow.

A Winter Weather advisory is in effect for Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois until 1 p.m.

Early Friday will be rain across the area, with colder air coming in around 7-8 a.m., with rain transitioning to snow in some areas.

Areas north of the city could see one to three inches of snow accumulation, with the highest amounts near the Wisconsin state line.

The precipitation is expected to ease by the afternoon, with some light drizzle persisting.

The weekend is expected to be cloudy, with some light rain and drizzle possible Saturday afternoon.