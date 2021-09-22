Chicago Weather: Waves up to 18 feet forecast in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People need to be very careful near Chicago's lakefront Wednesday with high waves forecast in Lake Michigan, the National Weather Service says.A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory takes effect at 7 a.m. through Thursday afternoon.ABC 7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra reports waves could go as high as 18 feet, with winds along the lake of up to 45 miles-per-hour. Dutra said the lake level at the southern end of Lake Michigan will be one to two feet higher than normal.The Chicago Park District reminds people that beaches are closed for the season and to stay out of the water."We want to remind everyone to use caution when on or near the lakefront waters," said Matt Tokarz, OEMC fire operations coordinator. We encourage the public to take warnings seriously and refrain from swimming in the lake after lifeguard season ends."Doing anything in the water would be extremely dangerous. For people who run, walk or bike near the lakefront, it's a reminder to stay alert of the waves crashing onto the trail.