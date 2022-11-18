Chicago Weather: Snow-covered roads lead to crashes on area expressways

I-65 in Crown Point, Indiana rea closed in both directions

Bursts of snow Friday morning in the southa dn west suburbs as well as northwest Indiana have led to a number of crashes and traffic problems.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter weather conditions have led to traffic issues across the Chicago area Friday morning.

Bursts of snow were reported in the south, west and southwest suburbs as well as in northwest Indian, leading to roads covered in snow.

In northwest Indiana, two crashes involving rollover semi-trucks have closed I-65 in both directions in the Crown Point area.

In Illinois, crashes have also been reported on the Dan Ryan Expressway and Bishop Ford Freeway.

On the Stevenson Expressway, Illinois State Police said a trooper was struck while in his squad car. The trooper was not injured.

Hearing scanner traffic of an IDOT truck got hit on Northbound I-55 at First Ave. IDOT worker not hurt, but it's the same area Tracy reported snow covered roads, isolated bursts. Having Stephen Bourque (half of Christian's crew) check out.