Mayor Lori Lightfoot signs updated Welcoming City Ordinance, adding protections for undocumented residents

Mayor Lightfoot speaks before signing updated ordinance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an updated Welcoming City Ordinance Tuesday, adding more protections for undocumented immigrants and refugees living in the city.The changes passed in the City Council with over 40 votes. It closes carve-outs, or loopholes prohibiting police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities to deport immigrants living here illegally, even those with criminal backgrounds.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her supporters believe the immigrant community will now feel safer calling police and cooperating with investigations without fear they may get deported."Being a welcoming city means being a city that embraces people equally with open arms, where no one has to fear being their authentic self, walking down the street, doing business, earning a living and taking care of their family."An opponent of the ordinance, Alderman Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward says his constituents oppose closing the loopholes because they believe it will now allow protection for violent gang members."Our families came here to pursue a better life and to say that even if they came here undocumented to say that they are the same caliber as a gang member shooting in the neighborhoods and it's just as worthy protecting him then they are our family it's absolutely a slap in the face," Alderman Lopez said.Local immigrants rights groups have been working to encourage these changes for years. Alderman Lopez said he has several colleagues on the City Council that are not in favor of the changes.