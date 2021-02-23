Politics

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signs updated Welcoming City Ordinance, adding protections for undocumented residents

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an updated Welcoming City Ordinance Tuesday, adding more protections for undocumented immigrants and refugees living in the city.

The changes passed in the City Council with over 40 votes. It closes carve-outs, or loopholes prohibiting police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities to deport immigrants living here illegally, even those with criminal backgrounds.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her supporters believe the immigrant community will now feel safer calling police and cooperating with investigations without fear they may get deported.

"Being a welcoming city means being a city that embraces people equally with open arms, where no one has to fear being their authentic self, walking down the street, doing business, earning a living and taking care of their family."

Mayor Lightfoot speaks before signing updated ordinance



EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks before signing a Welcoming City Ordinance which prevents Chicago police from working with federal immigration authorities.



An opponent of the ordinance, Alderman Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward says his constituents oppose closing the loopholes because they believe it will now allow protection for violent gang members.

"Our families came here to pursue a better life and to say that even if they came here undocumented to say that they are the same caliber as a gang member shooting in the neighborhoods and it's just as worthy protecting him then they are our family it's absolutely a slap in the face," Alderman Lopez said.

Local immigrants rights groups have been working to encourage these changes for years. Alderman Lopez said he has several colleagues on the City Council that are not in favor of the changes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplori lightfooticeimmigrationchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago lakefront reopening as COVID cases drop
Girl, 5, left in cold for hours after busing mix-up
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Ind., WI added to yellow tier
Man fatally struck by BNSF Metra train
Green Bay QB engaged to Shailene Woodley, actress confirms
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
IL rep. proposes banning 'Grand Theft Auto,' saying it contributes to carjackings
Show More
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
Future uncertain for those struggling with post-COVID symptoms
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
Big thaw continues with more concerns of falling ice, roof collapses
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, breezy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News