CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some tents that restaurants in the West Loop have been using for outdoor dining were vandalized over the past weekend.
RELATED: Restaurants struggling amid COVID-19 restrictions whip up personalized Thanksgiving meal options
The vandalizing occurred along West Randolph Street in downtown Chicago.
Many restaurants set up outdoor tents as a way to stay in business and keep customers warm while indoor dining remains banned in Chicago and surrounding areas.
RELATED: Restaurants scramble to winterize outdoor dining amid COVID-19 restrictions
The vandalizing has become a new problem for restaurants already struggling to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
No police reports were filed in the 800-block of West Randolph as of Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Outdoor dining tents vandalized in West Loop
RESTAURANT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More