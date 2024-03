What's new for Chicago White Sox fans for this year's Opening Day?

The Chicago White Sox will play Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate field and will have some new offerings for fans.

The Chicago White Sox will play Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate field and will have some new offerings for fans.

The Chicago White Sox will play Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate field and will have some new offerings for fans.

The Chicago White Sox will play Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate field and will have some new offerings for fans.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The White Sox have their home opener Thursday!

Southpaw and White Sox senior director of public relations Sheena Quinn joined ABC7 to talk about what is new this year and what fans should know before heading to the game.

RELATED: Chicago White Sox preview food, fan experience ahead of Opening Day

The White Sox host the Detroit Tigers with first pitch at 3:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.