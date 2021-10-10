Chicago White Sox

White Sox make push for Game 3 against Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are in a do-or-die game Sunday against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The South Side team must win or go home -- or in this case, stay home.

Sox fans showed up early for Game 3, ready to push the team to a win on their home field.

Two hours before the first pitch and fans were already tailgating for a while. Some started with a warm-up, watching the Bears game to get set.

A number of fans also have a tradition of paying homage to the home play from the old Comiskey Park, which is now set an a parking lot just north of the new stadium.

Fans said they are feeling confident the Sox will benefit from the home crowd.

"I feel confident we should win tonight," said Dave Stirling, a long time White Sox fan.

The Sox have a much better record at home then on the road this year, so fans are hoping that will hold true Sunday, as well as Monday. If not, the season is over.

Game 3 starts a little after 7 p.m. Sunday and Game 4 will be Monday just after 2:30 p.m.
