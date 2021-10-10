White Sox make push for Game 3 against Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are in a do-or-die game Sunday against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field.The South Side team must win or go home -- or in this case, stay home.Sox fans showed up early for Game 3, ready to push the team to a win on their home field.Two hours before the first pitch and fans were already tailgating for a while. Some started with a warm-up, watching the Bears game to get set.A number of fans also have a tradition of paying homage to the home play from the old Comiskey Park, which is now set an a parking lot just north of the new stadium.Fans said they are feeling confident the Sox will benefit from the home crowd."I feel confident we should win tonight," said Dave Stirling, a long time White Sox fan.The Sox have a much better record at home then on the road this year, so fans are hoping that will hold true Sunday, as well as Monday. If not, the season is over.Game 3 starts a little after 7 p.m. Sunday and Game 4 will be Monday just after 2:30 p.m.