White Sox trade for pitcher Lance Lynn from Rangers in exchange for Dane Dunning, Avery Weems, ESPN reports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox have acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn in a trade with the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitcher Dane Dunning and a prospect, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
Lynn, 33, was 6-3 and had a 3.32 ERA in 13 starts last season with the Rangers.
ESPN reports the White Sox will send Dunning and pitching prospect Avery Weems to the Rangers.
As a rookie last season, Dunning, 25, was 2-0 in seven starts with a 3.97 ERA. Weems was drafted by the White Sox in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft.
Lynn would be reunited with White Sox manager Tony La Russa. Lynn was a rookie pitcher for the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, the last season La Russa managed in the big leagues until returning to the White Sox this offseason.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
