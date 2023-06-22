Chicago White Sox host Miracle League of Joliet athletes at Guaranteed Rate Field

The Chicago White Sox hosted dozens of kids and adults with disabilities Wednesday for a game with Miracle League of Joliet.

It is a dream for many baseball players to get the chance to play on a Major League field.

Participants from the Miracle League of Joliet got to play alongside members of the Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, such as first baseman Gavin Sheets and starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.

"It means everything," Miracle League athlete Austin Nichols said. "To pick so many kids and let them come out on the field and have this experience."

Players got to pick their own walk-up music and have their pictures displayed on the video board in centerfield.

"We get to play a game for a living, we're all very very fortunate" Giolito said. "Some of these kids, they're not as fortunate. Their families have had to deal with a lot."

The event was part of "Sox Serve Week."

"A lot of these players are White Sox fans," Miracle League volunteer coordinator Jenny Donahue said. "They just want to be considered like every other kid and play baseball the way it was supposed to be played.