Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf meets with mayor of Nashville, team says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A meeting between Chicago White Sox ownership and the mayor of another city has gotten the attention of fans.

The MLB team confirmed that chairman Jerry Reinsdorf had a meeting with the mayor of Nashville while he was in Tennessee for winter meetings.

The team has not revealed what they talked about.

This summer the White Sox shot down rumors that it was considering moving to Nashville.

The team's lease at Guaranteed Rate Field expires in six years.