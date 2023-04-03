Chicago White Sox fans return to Guaranteed Rate Field for Home Opener

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox return to Guaranteed Rate Field Monday for their Home Opener, where they will take on the San Francisco Giants.

The start time for the game has been moved up an hour to 2:05 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast Monday. Even with the moved up start time, some rain showers could still be in the area for the game.

Michael Kopech will get the start for the White Sox, with Anthony DeSclafani starting for the Giants. The game comes after the Sox split their opening series in Houston against the Astros.

Parking lots will open three hours prior to first pitch and gates will open to fans at 12:30 p.m. Pregame festivities and introductions will begin at 1:30 p.m.