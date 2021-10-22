Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox mascot 'Southpaw' in running for Mascot Hall of Fame

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

See the history of Chicago's sports mascots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You have a chance to help get "Southpaw," the official mascot of the Chicago White Sox, into the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame!



Voting is underway now but ends Saturday.

Southpaw is one of this year's nominees, however, he's up against some stiff competition, including "Wally the Green Monster'" of the Boston Red Sox. The Cardinals "Fredbird," Globetrotter's "Globie," and even the very first NHL mascot "Harvey the Hound" are also in the running.

According to the Mascot Hall of Fame website, Southpaw made his major league debut on June 13, 2004. He was even at the 2009 Presidental Inauguration of former president Barack Obama.

RELATED: See the history of Chicago's sports mascots

"Southpaw's favorite activities include dancing, high fives, and his signature arm wave. He is also known for his silly antics, hip-swinging dance moves, and fan experiences by giving autographs and taking photos, as well as out-of-this-world game day costumes," the website says.

You can cast your vote on the Mascot Hall of Fame website, but get it in soon because voting ends at midnight Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscontestshall of famemascotchicago white sox
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
White Sox, Digs with Dignity surprise mom of 3 with home makeover
Roland Hemond, three-time MLB Executive of the Year with Chicago Wh...
Buck O'Neil joins Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, others in being electe...
What we do in the shadows: Locked-out players play into MLB's scrub...
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News