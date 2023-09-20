The victim's family said they believe they know who killed her and said they have shared that information with police.

1 in custody, charges pending after woman found strangled in South Side garage: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in custody and charges are pending after a strangled woman was found in a South Side garage on Monday, Chicago police said.

CPD did not provide any additional information about the person in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Sierra Jamison's mother found her about 7:30 p.m. in a garage outside the home she had been renting in the 7800-block of South Indiana Avenue.

Her family said they believe they know who killed her and said they have shared that information with police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Jamison's cause of death was strangulation.

Her mother said her daughter had just celebrated her 30th birthday and was working as a phlebotomist.

Meanwhile, neighbors said they're shocked.

"No problems," neighbor Richard Smith said. "They're always quiet, no problems at all, always quiet, good people, good people. It's a tragedy."

Jamison's mother said she was renting the home from a former co-worker and was looking to move. She leaves behind a 6-year-old son.

The family is planning to hold a balloon release at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500-block of West Jackson Boulevard.

