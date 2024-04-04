WATCH LIVE

Contractor dies by probable electrocution at Homan Square pumping station, Chicago authorities say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 4, 2024 5:57PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A contractor died Thursday while working at a city pumping station on Chicago's West Side, officials said.

The 63-year-old man was working around 9 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Fillmore Street when he suffered an injury, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was working at a city pumping station in Homan Square, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. He died by probable electrocution.

No one else was injured, authorities said.

Chicago police continue to conduct a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

