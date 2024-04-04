Contractor dies by probable electrocution at Homan Square pumping station, Chicago authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A contractor died Thursday while working at a city pumping station on Chicago's West Side, officials said.
The 63-year-old man was working around 9 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Fillmore Street when he suffered an injury, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was working at a city pumping station in Homan Square, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. He died by probable electrocution.
No one else was injured, authorities said.
Chicago police continue to conduct a death investigation.
No further information was immediately available.