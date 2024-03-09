Chicago High Ridge Chargers and Cheer team loses $30K in equipment to fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago youth football team is asking for help after a fire scorched its training equipment, causing $30,000 in damage.

The incident happened in Rogers Park on the city's Northwest Side Wednesday. Police said someone parked a stolen car next to a container belonging to the High Ridge Chargers and Cheer Team, and then lit the car on fire.

The flames then spread to the container and burned the equipment used to train 150 kids, including training bags, tackling dummies and whiteboards.

The team is raising money to replace all of the lost equipment before the season starts on April 2.