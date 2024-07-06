Officers found car engulfed in flames with 4 trapped inside

2 killed, 2 critically injured in fiery single-car crash in Lindenhurst, police say

A fiery crash in Lindenhurst late Friday leaves two people dead and two others critically injured, police said.

LINDENHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- 2 killed, 2 critically injured in fiery single-car crash in Lindenhurst, police say

A fiery crash leaves two people dead and two others critically hurt in North Suburban Lindenhurst.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue, according to police.

Investigators said a vehicle traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue left the roadway and struck a tree.

Responding officers found the car engulfed in flames with four people trapped inside, police said.

The Lake Villa Fire Protection District arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire.

Paramedics rushed two people from the vehicle to the hospital in critical condition. The other two people died at the scene.

The Lindenhurst Police Department in conjunction with the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) is investigating this incident.