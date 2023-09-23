Fall Equinox 2023 brings semi-annual phenomenon known as Chicagohenge

The Chicagohenge is the downtown Chicago's main attraction this week during Fall Equinox 2023.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The clouds got in the way of the semi-annual phenomenon known as the Chicagohenge Saturday morning.

The Chicagohenge is when the sun directly lines up with the city's east-west facing streets during sunrise and again at sunset.

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said Saturday night's Chicagohenge might be a bit cloudy. But it lasts about a week or so around the Spring and Fall Equinox which is around March 21 and September 21 most years.

Why does this happen?

Throughout the year, the sun sets and rises at different points on the horizon. In the winter, it is a little farther to the north and during summer it is a little farther to the south. But during the equinoxes, with the east-west grid layout of the city, we have the perfect opportunity to see "Chicagohenge."

The Equinox is when the sun's direct rays are right on the equator. "Equinox" means equal day and equal night. So every place on Earth has about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night.