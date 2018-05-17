Chicagoland native discusses Kilauea eruption: 'It's absolutely hypnotic'

An eruption from the summit of Kilauea, a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, on Thursday sent a plume of ash about 30,000 feet into the sky. Residents were told to stay indoors. All Mick Kalber can do is watch the destruction from Kilauea happening near his own backyard from safer, higher ground."Because I am covering the event that is threatening my home, I'm a bit distracted in a way and I'm also in touch with what's happening day to day," he said.The documentary filmmaker is the son of late Chicago news anchor Floyd Kalber. He moved to Hawaii in the 1980s."My mom still lives outside of Chicago in Burr Ridge and my sister lives nearby. They think I'm crazy for living here," he said. "I understand that sentiment but no matter where you live, you are going to have something. It's hurricanes. It's tornado. It's tsunamis. It's floods."Kalber has spent countless hours in the air, capturing the power of volcanoes."It is the most fascinating thing you will ever see in your life. It's absolutely hypnotic. You can't take your eyes off," he said. "It's a creative force as well as a destructive force. There are no other natural disasters that do that."His bird's-eye view this time comes with a different perspective."You are at Pele's mercy. Pele is the volcano goddess. She does what she wants to do. She created the land and if she wants it she can take it back, knowing you have to accept that whether you like it or not," Kalber said.