Pets & Animals

Overweight Chihuahua abandoned in crate on side of highway in New Jersey

OAKLAND, New Jersey -- A disabled and overweight Chihuahua is on the road to recovery after he was rescued from a crate on the side of a highway.

Stanley was found locked in the crate on the side of the highway with cars speeding by.

His rescuers at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge say he was frozen from fear when he was discovered on the side of the road.

Stanley is believed to be 8 years old and weighs 21 pounds, more than twice what he should, rendering him immobile. All four of his legs have deformities, so he is unable to walk.

He is now in a foster home where he is receiving the love and attention he deserves.

He will need to lose weight in order to be fitted for a wheelchair and has a long road ahead of weight loss, therapy and medical care.

If you're interested, you can make a donation to RBARI to help

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseyanimal rescuepetspet rescuedogu.s. & worldhot dogshighwayspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods expressways, stranding cars
Illinois poised to move to next phase of reopening
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Chicago boy, 12, is youngest to die from COVID-19 in Cook County
Man shot in Elmhurst: police
Kenosha Co. removes local safer-at-home order after confusion in wake of court decision
Blagojevich to host new podcast
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Slowly clearing, warm Friday
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
Oswego woman claiming to have COVID-19 spat in nurse's face, police say
How to access Chicago-area food banks during coronavirus crisis
More TOP STORIES News