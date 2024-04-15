CPD investigating possible child abuse after 5-year-old girl dies following incident at Austin home

Chicago police are investigating possible child abuse after a girl died following an incident at a home on North Lavergne Avenue in Austin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway, after a 5-year-old girl brought to an Oak Park hospital with severe facial injuries later died, Chicago police said Monday.

CPD responded to West Suburban Medical Center about 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported child abuse case, police said.

The girl had visible bruising to her face, and was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

She was brought to the hospital from a home in the 900-block of North Lavergne Avenue in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

She was identified as Lyric Jackson.

The Department of Children and Family Services is working with police on the case.

No one was in custody Monday morning.

