Albany Park woman arrested in child abuse death of 4-month-old, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been arrested in the death of a 4-month-old baby, according to police.

Norma Chagnama, 29, was arrested Saturday in the 4700-block of N. Lawndale Ave in Albany Park after she was positively identified as the person who allegedly caused fatal injuries to Zury Cruz Sumba.

An investigation by child welfare officials was launched after the Cook County medical examiner's office determined Sumba died of injuries from child abuse.

Emergency crews were called to the Lawndale Avenue address about 4:30 p.m. Thursday when Sumba was reported to be unconscious and not breathing, Chicago fire officials said.

Sumba was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died about 12 hours later, county records show.

The girl's death was ruled a homicide Saturday following an autopsy where it was determined she died of multiple injuries from child abuse, the medical examiner's office said.

A spokesman for the Department of Children and Family Services said the agency had prior contact with the family and is conducting an investigation.

The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this post.