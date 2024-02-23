Teen facing reckless homicide charge in West Garfield Park stolen car crash that killed 6-month-old

Activists are calling on Kim Foxx to upgrade charges against two teens in a West Garfield Park, Chicago crash that killed baby Cristian Uvidia.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a West Side crash that killed a 6-month-old boy last April, police said.

He has also been charged with aggravated reckless driving and possessing a stolen vehicle.

The teen, who authorities are not identifying due to his age, is accused of driving a stolen Hyundai on April 16, 2023 when it crashed in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The crash happened in the 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard at about 5:06 p.m. It was captured on surveillance video, which ABC7 froze before impact.

The collision unfolded in front Shawn Walker's home on Washington and Kostner. Walker ran out and performed CPR on the baby before help arrived.

"I just wanted to try to do what I can to help the situation out, and to help the mom," Walker said.

Cristian Uvidia, 6 months old, died from his injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed. His mother was driving with him and his two sisters.

"It's sad, because my mom took a picture of him every single month," said Rivera, Cristian's aunt. "We never got to take the six-month picture."

Police said the 34-year-old mom and her two daughters, 7 and 15 years old, were treated for their injuries at Stroger Hospital.

In the week following the crash, police said two teen boys, 14 and 17 years old, were arrested. The two have been charged with just one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing each.

Community activists demanded that stiffer charges be filed against those teens.

"The charges did not fit the crime," said Andrew Holmes. "My message is to the state's attorney, and anybody else that has hands on this case, 'What are you looking at? What are you feeling? How about first degree murder? How about reckless homicide?'"

Cristian's family has been determined to fight for justice.

"To say that it hurts; it's like reliving the day all over again," Rivera said. "And, it just it sends a message of to us, at least, that like, truthfully, his life meant nothing."

A GoFundMe for Cristian's family has been set up to help pay for his funeral.

When ABC7 asked, back in April, if charges against the 17-year-old and 14-year-old will be upgraded in this case, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office referred us to police, who said they're still investigating.

