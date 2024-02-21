Florida sand hole collapse: Girl dies, brother hospitalized after falling in 6-foot-deep beach pit

A witness said the girl was trapped under the sand for 15 minutes

The tragic accident happened while they were doing something kids do every day at the beach.

The tragic accident happened while they were doing something kids do every day at the beach.

The tragic accident happened while they were doing something kids do every day at the beach.

The tragic accident happened while they were doing something kids do every day at the beach.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Police in South Florida are investigating after a day at the beach turned tragic. A trip came to a horrifying end, leaving one child dead and another in the hospital.

It happened while they were doing something kids do every day at the beach.

Two young children, a brother and a sister, fell into this 6-foot-deep hole in the sand near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Both were eventually freed by first responders and rushed to the hospital, but the little girl was later pronounced dead.

A witness said the girl was trapped under the sand for 15 minutes.

"I mean, you saw grown men digging with shovels and buckets and nobody could find her," the witness said.

These types of incidents have happened before.

Back in 2022, 18-year-old Levi Caverly died at a beach in New Jersey after becoming trapped in a hole he dug with his sister. The ten-foot pit collapsed on both of them.

The National Parks Service recommends beachgoers avoid digging deeper than their knees when standing inside and always fill in any hole before leaving the beach.

Back in Florida, the stunned community is remembering that little girl.

"It's just heartbreaking that they were just playing harmlessly in the sand," the witness said.

Officials did not discuss the condition of the boy who was rushed to the hospital.