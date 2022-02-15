Young girl found wandering alone in Englewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 2- to 4-year-old girl was found outside in the cold early Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Side Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.A man driving to work just after 4 a.m. saw the girl standing by herself on the corner of 71st Street and Union Avenue and called CPD, after not being able to find her guardian or parent.She was fully clothed and wearing a jacket and hat.The girl did not have any apparent injuries, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, Chicago police said.It's not immediately clear how she wandered into the street or who her parents are.Area One detectives are investigating.