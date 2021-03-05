child care

Barrington church childcare worker charged with battering kids, police say

Barrington police investigation into Ann Marie Dziedzic began after anonymous DCFS tip
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A childcare worker from a Barrington church has been charged with battering children on several occasions, police said Thursday.

Ann Marie Dziedzic, 36, of Barrington faces one count of aggravated battery of a child and five counts of aggravated battery in a church.

An investigation was launched Feb. 4 after an anonymous tip was sent to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Barrington police said.

RELATED: Is it safe to send your child back to daycare? Here's what the experts say
EMBED More News Videos



The charges stem from several alleged incidents that occurred at the Lutheran Church of Atonement in Barrington, where she worked as a childcare worker.

Barrington police said none of the victims suffered serious injuries.

Dziedzic had a bond hearing Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
barringtonchildrenchurchchildren injurieschild carebattery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD CARE
Teachers, child care staff can book COVID vaccines even if ineligible
Need for loving foster care homes increases
Minor knee scrape leads to amputation for 3-year-old boy
Baby in life support battle dies shortly after release from hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 1 fatally, on I-57 on South Side; NB lanes reopen
United Center vaccine sign-up continues despite some early glitches
Chicago police sergeant demands change after officer's suicide
Red Line train hits fallen man, 71; he later died: CPD
Lincoln Park Zoo reopens to public Friday
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
Show More
The world's first and only Black-owned sliced bread company
Elmhurst schools hold firm to saliva COVID testing plan for students
Burlington plans to open 100 new stores this year
Lake Shore Drive shootings cause Gold Coast damage at least 4 times in 2 weeks
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Friday
More TOP STORIES News