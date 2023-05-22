Fire officials said six minors were rescued from a hot car in a Des Plaines residential parking lot and taken to Advocate Lutheran for treatment.

6 juveniles hospitalized after being locked in hot car in Des Plaines, fire officials say

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Fire officials said six juveniles have been hospitalized after being found locked in a hot car in a parking lot in Des Plaines Monday afternoon.

The North Maine Fire Protection District said they were called to a wellbeing check in the 9100-block of Lincoln Drive in Des Plaines around 12:35 p.m.

When they arrived in the residential complex, they found six children in a van in the parking lot.

The property manager of the complex said she was alerted by a tenant about a van in the parking lot with six children in it, including two babies in car seats. The property manager said she could not see any food or water in the van, so she called 911. She said she heard the kids screaming, and the van was locked.

She also said it appeared the kids had cell phones but that they did not work as phones, just for games. She estimated their ages to be between one and seven years old.

NMFPD confirmed that six minors were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for treatment. They did not release any information about the ages of the children involved, or their conditions.

Des Plaines police and the Cook County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.