Mother of three children killed at Indiana bus stop faces no charges

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WLS) -- The mother of three children killed in a bus stop crash in Rochester, Indiana will not face charges for attacking the driver who hit her kids.

Brittany Ingle was accused of lunging and punching Alyssa Shepherd in December, after a judge sentenced Shepherd to four years in prison.

RELATED: Driver attacked by victims' mom at prison sentencing in deaths of 3 siblings at Indiana bus stop

Shepherd's attorney plans to appeal, claiming the courtroom scuffle was a crime.

Shepherd was convicted in October. In December she was sentenced to a total of 10 years: four years in prison, three years in home detention and three years of probation.

RELATED: Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Rochester, Indiana; driver charged

Shepherd was charged with three felony counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus while its arm was extended, causing injury. She struck and killed 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their older sister, 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, in 2018 while they crossed the street to board their school bus. An 11-year-old boy was also injured.

The school bus had its lights on and caution arm extended.

RELATED: Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Rochester, Indiana, bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights

RELATED: 'I will walk again for them:' Boy injured in deadly Rochester, Ind. bus stop crash determined to regain strength
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaschool bus accidentsentencingschool buschild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News