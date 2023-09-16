2nd teenage girl charged in carjacking, beating of rideshare driver in Chinatown: Chicago police

The Chinatown, Chicago carjacking was caught on camera in the 200 block of West 22nd Place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police made a second arrest in the carjacking and beating of a rideshare driver in Chinatown.

The violent attack of a a 62-year-old man was caught on camera.

It happened last week in the 200 block of West 22nd Place.

The victim had just parked his car in front of his building when he was suddenly attacked by three people, one of whom struck him with what appears to be a pipe.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery. A 17-year-old girl has also been charged, and police are still searching for a third attacker.

