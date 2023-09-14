Chicago crime: Girl, 17, charged after Chinatown resident beaten, carjacked

Chicago police are investigating the beating and carjacking of a 61-year-old man in Chinatown outside his apartment which was caught on video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was charged after Chicago police said a 62-year-old man was beaten and carjacked in Chinatown last week.

Police said on Tuesday, September 5, a 62-year-old man was beaten and carjacked in the 200-block of West 22nd Place.

The video in this story is from a previous report

Surveillance video captured the incident around 5:30 p.m. The victim had just parked his car in front of his building when he was suddenly attacked by three women, one of which struck him with what appears to be a pipe.

On Thursday, police said a 17-year-old girl has been charged with vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery.

The teenage suspect was taken into custody in the 5100-block of South Wentworth Avenue Wednesday, police said.

Danxin Shi, a longtime Chinatown resident who has lived in an apartment on West 22nd Place for more than 10 years, can no longer work after the attack because he is a rideshare driver and his car is now gone.

"They're holding me, you know, three people, three girls hitting and beating me," he said. "I have a key and they took my key."

The video shows Shi doing all he can to try to stop them from stealing his car, even putting himself right in front of it at one point.

"I tried to block them and they drove," he said.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood