LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Normally chocolate lovers would have flocked to Long Grove for the annual chocolate festival but in lieu of it being cancelled, they'll host a virtual chocolate fest.
The virtual festival got underway on Thursday and will continue on Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. with more than a dozen local merchants participating.
Activities at the festival include demonstrations, chocolate pairings, chocolate cocktail making, chocolate-infused beauty applications, chocolate bread making, chocolate beer and more.
The festival will be livestreamed at longgrove.Org/festivals/chocolate-fest/.
Long Grove Chocolate Fest goes online with virtual demonstrations, activities
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News