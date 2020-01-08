Food & Drink

Chocolate prices may increase following hike on export costs from African cocoa producers

If you've given up sweets in the new year, that may be a good thing as the cost of chocolate could be going up.

The West African countries of Ghana and the Ivory Coast, which both export more than 60% of the world's cocoa, are combining to create their own chocolate cartel.

They've immediately upped the price on exports by $400 per metric ton -- and at least one major cocoa processor expects to pass that increased cost along to consumers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldchocolate
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News