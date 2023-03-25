WATCH LIVE

'We need you to vote': Chicago nominated for national travel awards

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 25, 2023 1:22AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is nominated in two categories in USA Today's 10Best 2023 Reader's Choice Awards.

The city is nominated for Best Summer Travel Destination and Best Outdoor Concert Series.

"We all know we're the best summer travel destination, probably in the world, not just the U.S. so we need you to vote," said Jason Lesniewicz, of Choose Chicago.

You can vote online.

2022 saw more tourists visiting the city, but not at pre-pandemic levels.

"The industry got hit hard and we're starting to recover really well," said Lesniewicz.

Voting for the awards ends April 17.

