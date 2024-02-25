Chicago Blackhawks retire Chris Chelios' jersey

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Sunday evening, there has been a sea of Chicago Blackhawks fans who have not only flooded the United Center to see the team play, but to honor the legacy of legendary player Chris Chelios as the team retired his jersey.

Number 7 is now officially hanging in the United Center rafters, as the 62-year-old's jersey number has been retired in his hometown of Chicago.

The South Side native spent nine seasons of his 26-season career with the Blackhawks, dominating for the team between 1990 and 1999.

He was one of the longest tenured players in National Hockey League history and was known for being brutal on the ice as a defenseman.

In fact, he played six seasons with a torn ACL.

His former teammates spoke about the legacy he left behind and during the ceremony, Chelios said he couldn't believe he was actually giving a speech about his Jersey number being retired.

He is the ninth Chicago player to have his jersey hanging in the rafters.