Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty

A Colorado man originally from North Carolina who admitted to police that he killed his pregnant wife in "a rage" reached a plea deal Tuesday.Christopher Lee Watts, accused of killing his wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and two daughters, 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella, pleaded guilty to all nine charges he was facing, including first-degree murder, in exchange for not getting the death penalty.The district attorney's office said it agreed to remove the death penalty from consideration with the agreement of the victims' family.Wearing an orange jumpsuit, shackles, and an olive green bulletproof vest, Watts replied "guilty" nine times in response to Judge Marcelo Kopcow's reading of each charge. Shanann Watts' parents and brother were in the courtroom.The bodies of the victims were found on the property of Anadarko Petroleum, one of Colorado's largest oil and gas drillers. Records show Christopher Watts was employed by the company in 2015.The 33-year-old Watts was charged with three counts of murder, three counts of tampering with a deceased body and one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy. Two of the murder charges were also enhanced because the victims were younger than 12.He is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 19.The family has strong ties to North Carolina. Shanann was from Moore County and attended Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines. Her family still lives in North Carolina.Christopher went to Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville and graduated in 2003.Shanann was reported missing August 13 by her friend Nickole Atkinson after she missed a doctor's appointment.