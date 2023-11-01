Christkindlmarket celebrates holiday season, unveils new special mugs

Christkindlmarket is kicking off the season with new mugs and merchandise for 2023.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christkindlmarket is kicking off the season with new holiday mugs for 2023.

The holiday market is bringing back special location mugs for Chicago, Aurora, and Wrigleyville.

The mug menu will include a new Christkindlmarket reindeer, an ornament-themed mug and a beer stein featuring a market scene and the Chicago skyline.

You will also be able to find vendors selling food, beverages, ornaments and much more.

Opening day for the markets will be Nov. 17.

For more information you visit Christkindlmarket.com.