Here are some holiday gathering tips for caregivers as COVID-19 continues to spread

Chicago caregiving expert and co-author of "The Confident Patient," Wendy Benson offers tips to reduce stress over the holiday season.
Focus on healthy habits: Small changes can make a big difference.
Seek Balance: Don't be afraid to put other things "on hold" or say no.
Get Emotional Support: Reach out to your network for support and encouragement.
Advice on holiday gatherings
Talk to your family and friends: Start the conversation early and be open and honest about your feelings.
Set Boundaries: Ask family and friends to take safety precautions.
Practice old traditions in a new way: Keep gatherings small this year or gather with virtually.