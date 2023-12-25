Arlington Heights group hosts Christmas celebration for Naval Station Great Lakes recruits

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Thanks to a group in Arlington Heights, sailors at the Naval Station Great Lakes are got a special celebration on Christmas.

It's difficult to be away from family on Christmas. Those in the military understand that well, as many aren't able to go home for the holidays.

To much of their surprise, 50 sailors from the Naval Station Great Lakes boarded a bus this morning to Arlington Heights.

They were greeted by hundreds of people, lining the street with flags, all to wish them a merry Christmas.

It makes me feel really appreciative that there are so many people that are supporting us. Conner Hoffman, naval recruit

"It is very difficult," said Florida native naval recruit Nicholas Menza. "I left a lot of people that I care about there."

Menza said the warm welcome feels just like a home away from home.

"This is definitely the farthest from Florida that I've ever seen before," Menza said. "And I feel so welcomed just having a sense of community around here."

Returning for their 11th year, the Christian Liberty Academy does their best to give sailors a Christmas almost as good as home.

"They've been in Boot Camp for about eight weeks. They've been cut off from the world," organizer Bob Stack said. "They haven't had any communications with anyone except maybe US mail, so this is an opportunity to kick back and have plenty to eat, drink coffee... and call home."

"It definitely means a lot," Massachusetts native naval recruit Conner Hoffman said. "Makes me feel a lot better, because I feel bad for all the recruits that didn't get to do this. So it makes me feel really appreciative that there are so many people that are supporting us."

It was a time to honor the military and enjoy the holiday.

"When they leave, they're really happy," Stack said.