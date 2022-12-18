Chicago kids receive Christmas gifts, winter clothes donated by generous strangers

Because of the unique group of Santa's helpers, dozens of kids who might not have much of a holiday are going to have Christmas this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the 33rd year in a row, some Chicago police officers are helping children have a happy holiday.

More than a hundred kids received gifts, thanks to a unique partnership.

Amber Hill is getting to celebrate something she never thought she would this holiday.

"I love this stuff. Every time they give stuff to us, like they are giving gifts to us -- that's love," Hill said.

The 12-year old is among those treated to holiday presents and other gifts donated by generous strangers at a time when many families may be struggling to make ends meet.

"It's been a really tough time for families. A lot of people have lost their jobs, they are not able to provide, so we just come together," said Kenya Conley, with Focus Fairies Mentoring.

It's all a part of the annual event organized by Kathy Posner, who said she created the celebration in hopes of making a difference in the lives of children who don't have as much.

"If I can make one little change in their life by their being warm, by their getting a book that they wouldn't have had, or a toy or mittens. If I can make a difference in the life of a child, that's all that matters," Posner said.

The weekend holiday party was hosted by Chicago police officers assigned to the department's 18th District, which is the community policing office.

"Over a 150 toys are collected every year, and just to put another smile on another child's face," said Officer Jose Jara, with the Chicago Police Department.

The kids not only received gifts from Santa, but also a chance to pick out from a collection of coats, hats, gloves and scarves.

Because of the effort, over 200 kids got the gift of Christmas Saturday afternoon.

Because of the generosity, these kids join the thousands of families already touched by this act of kindness.