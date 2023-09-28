Inside Macy's on State Street, designers prepare holiday window displays and the Great Tree for the official unveiling this weekend.

Reservations open soon for Macy's on State Street Walnut Room

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reservations open this week for the Macy's on Street Street Walnut Room for the upcoming holiday season.

NOTE: The video above is from last year's report

The holiday dining season at the iconic Macy's store at 111 N State St begins November 4.

The experience includes a meal in the Walnut Room, located on the seventh floor of Macy's, next to the 116th Great Tree.

Starting Friday, diners can reserve a table through Macy's website and OpenTable.com.

Tables are only available through reservations. More information about this year's menu is also available on the Macy's website.