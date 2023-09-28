Reservations open soon for Macy's on State Street Walnut Room

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reservations open this week for the Macy's on Street Street Walnut Room for the upcoming holiday season.
NOTE: The video above is from last year's report
The holiday dining season at the iconic Macy's store at 111 N State St begins November 4.
The experience includes a meal in the Walnut Room, located on the seventh floor of Macy's, next to the 116th Great Tree.
Starting Friday, diners can reserve a table through Macy's website and OpenTable.com.
Tables are only available through reservations. More information about this year's menu is also available on the Macy's website.