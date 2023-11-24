Sam's Toy Box: Plush-a-palooza

If you're planning to hit the stores but aren't sure what to buy for your kids-you're in luck, we've got the hottest toys of the year.

My Fuzzy Friends Magic Whispers Kitty (Skyrocket)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- -Everyone can hear Magic Whispers Kitty meow and purr, but when kids press Kitty's glowing crystal heart against their forehead they'll magically hear her secret inner voice!

- Special sound conducting technology allows kids to hear what no one else can, but only when they press their head to hers!

- Kids can ask a yes or no question and she'll magically predict the answer.

- She'll even share her favorite cat jokes when she's in a silly mood.

- Ages: 4+

-MSRP: $24.99

- Available: Amazon and Target

Pudgy Penguins Figures 1 Pack Window Box (S1) + Digital Experience Redemption Code (PMI)

-Kids can adopt a new Pudgy Penguins forever friend, and redeem a unique digital experience!

- Each Pudgy Penguins figure comes complete with two interchangeable accessories, and an immersive digital customization experience.

- Unlock a multi-generational, innovative connection between the digital & physical worlds!

- Ages: 3+

- MSRP: $12.99

- Available: Amazon

Pudgy Penguins Plush Buddies (PMI)

-Kids can discover the joy of shared experiences with Pudgy Toys!

- With four adorable penguin characters to collect, little ones will love to create their own stories and adventures with their new plush friends.

- Each plush, standing at 20-centimeters tall, includes an official, redeemable code that unlocks a digital penguin customization experience using different trait boxes.

- Ages: 12 MOS+

- MSRP: $19.99

- Available: Amazon

Fingerlings (Wowwee)

-These adorable baby monkeys know when they're on kids' fingers, their glowing hearts beat just for them!

- Off kids' fingers they love to monkey around, and their new posable tails allow them to sit for more ways to play and display.

- Each of the four new characters now has soft, flocked hair, a unique personality, and 70+ sounds and reactions that bring them to life.

- Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $14.99

- Available: Amazon, Everywhere toys are sold

Bitzee (Spin Master)

-Introducing Bitzee: the digital pet you can touch and feel! Bitzee interactive pets respond to swipes, tilts, shakes and touch with sounds and reactions!

- Each Bitzee starts as a baby puppy.

- Like real pets, Bitzee virtual pets need love and care to grow. The more you play, the more pets you'll get!

- Feed them and play, rock them to sleep, clean up after them and give them love. Watch them grow from baby, to adult, to Super Bitzee!

- Unlock each Super Bitzee pet and discover unique outfits and games, then use the treat to attract your next virtual animal.

- Collect 15 Bitzee pets in your case and show off your collection to friends anywhere!

- Ages: 5+

- MSRP: $29.99

- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Independent Toy Stores

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.