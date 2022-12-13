All aboard the Christmas Train at Victory Camp in Alvin

The Christmas Train is rolling, the lights are bright and the smiles are contagious

ALVIN, Texas -- Hop aboard The Christmas Train at Victory Camp!

Living Stones Church purchased the locomotive back in 2000 from the San Antonio Zoo.

What started as a fun ride for the church has grown over the years with thousands of visitors each year.

It takes several volunteers to get the Christmas Train rolling each holiday season.

"There are 300,000 lights with 5 miles of extension cords, we start in September and finish a few hours from opening night getting everything up" Veteran volunteer Mike Alleyn said.

The Christmas Train is more than just a ride around the tracks.

There are go-karts to race, displays to enjoy and more family fun than Santa can fit in his sleigh.