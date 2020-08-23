Video captures churchgoer being attacked during Mass in Philadelphia; suspect wanted

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6384896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Perez is speaking out after a churchgoer was attacked during Sunday morning's mass.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Perez is speaking out after a churchgoer was attacked during Sunday morning's mass.The attack was captured on video during the 11:00 a.m. Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul while the service was streaming online.Archbishop Perez said in a statement that a female lector was punched by someone in the congregation as she left the altar.Video shows the lector leaving the altar as a woman punches her twice. It's still unclear what sparked the attack.The victim did not require medical attention.Reverend Dennis Gill of Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul said they immediately contacted authorities."We immediately folllowed up on it off camera and it's important for us to do that because people are at home and continuing to participate in Mass. Nonetheless, it was very upsetting. Parishioners attending in person were shocked as were so many that watch the 11 a.m. Mass live-streamed online.The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is currently working with the Philadelphia Police Department on identifying the person responsible for the attack.Police say the woman responsible for the attack is not in custody. Sources tell Action News that she has been seen at the church before but is not a parishioner.