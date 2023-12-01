Cicero firefighters battle extra-alarm apartment building fire

Cicero firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building on 16th Street Friday morning.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters in west suburban Cicero battled an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building Friday morning.

Neighbors said they woke up to their apartments filled with smoke.

The fire broke out in the three-story apartment building overnight in the 5900-block of West 16th Street in Cicero.

Residents said they woke up to thick black smoke and not knowing what was happening.

"I heard people outside running I'm like, the building is on fire so I had to get my mother, who is 65 years old and I got my two nephews who stay with me, one asthmatic and my mother is asthmatic and it was just real terrifying," Trienette Lark said. "I didn't know if I was going to be able to get out. She's on a walker."

It's not clear at this point how many people have been displaced or if anyone got hurt.