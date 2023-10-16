Cicero kidnapping suspect leads police on chase through south suburbs, Chicago | VIDEO

A Cicero kidnapping suspect led Illinois State Police and Will County deputies on a chase from I-80 to the Dan Ryan Expressway early Monday.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago area authorities were involved in a chase early Monday after seeing a vehicle wanted in a kidnapping.

With the kidnapped child in the car, the suspect appeared to lead officers on a chase along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

In one video, a green Dodge pickup can be seen racing down the highway.

Several police vehicles are chasing behind him.

Illinois State Police said Will County sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 at Interstate 355 near New Lenox around 12:30 a.m.

They followed him into the city, where the suspect wanted in the kidnapping eventually exited the Dan Ryan at 31st Street on Chicago's South Side.

He stopped near 31st and Poplar Avenue, and was seen in a video being taken into custody in Bridgeport.

The young child was also tended to by paramedics.

Both were taken to the Cicero Police Department.

The relationship between the suspect and the child is unclear.